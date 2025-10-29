Wayfair Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

Wayfair W reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.17% and increased 218.2% year over year.



Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 rose 8.1% year over year to $3.1 billion. Excluding the impact of the company’s exit from Germany, revenue growth stood at about 9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.62%.



Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenues per active customer increased 6.1% year over year to $578, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.75%.



Further, the active customer base declined. The metric decreased 2.3% year over year to 21.2 million, missing the consensus mark by 3.19%.

Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Wayfair’s Q3 in Detail

Net revenues in the United States (87.5% of total net revenues) increased 8.6% year over year to $2.7 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.



International net revenues (12.5% of total net revenues) increased 4.6% year over year to $389 million. The number surpassed the consensus mark by 3.48%.



Orders per customer (LTM orders delivered divided by active customers) for the quarter were 1.87, up from 1.85 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.32%.



The average order value increased from $310 to $317 year over year, which missed the consensus mark by 0.47%.



The total number of delivered orders in the reported quarter was 9.8 million, up 5.4% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.98%.



Repeat customers placed 7.9 million orders (80.1% of total orders delivered) in the third quarter, which increased 6.8% year over year.



Additionally, 63% of total delivered orders were placed through mobile devices in the reported quarter compared with 62.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results of Wayfair

Wayfair’s third-quarter gross profit was $934 million, up 7% year over year, representing a gross margin of 30%, which narrowed 30 basis points (bps) due to a slightly unfavorable mix and higher fulfillment costs.



Adjusted EBITDA was $208 million in the reported quarter, up 74.8% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7%, which expanded 250 bps.



Customer service and merchant fees increased 5.4% year over year to $118 million.



Advertising expenses decreased 6.8% year over year to $330 million. Selling, operations, technology and general and administrative expenses decreased 7.3% year over year to $445 million.



Wayfair reported GAAP operating income of $38 million for the third quarter, marking a strong turnaround from an operating loss of $74 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Wayfair

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Long-term debt, as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $2.7 billion compared with $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.



In the third quarter, net cash used in operations amounted to $155 million compared with $273 million cash from operations in the second quarter.



Wayfair reported non-GAAP free cash flow of $93 million in the third quarter.

Wayfair’s Q4 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, Wayfair expects revenues to grow in the mid-single digits year over year, including an estimated 100 basis-point headwind from the closure of its German operations.



By the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Wayfair anticipates gross margin to range between 30% and 31%.



The company expects customer service and merchant fees to remain just below 4% of net revenues, while advertising expenses are projected to represent 11-12% of net revenues in the fourth quarter.

Wayfair’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Wayfair carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Carvana CVNA, Amazon AMZN and Canada Goose GOOS are some similarly ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carvana shares have surged 78.6% year to date. CVNA is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



Amazon shares have returned 4.2% year to date. AMZN is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.



Canada Goose shares have risen 40.4% year to date. GOOS is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.