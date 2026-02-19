Wayfair Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $116 million or $0.89 per share compared to a loss of $128 million or $1.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $224 million from $96 million. Adjusted profit per share was $0.85 compared to a loss of $0.25.

Total net revenue was $3.3 billion, up 6.9% year over year. Total net revenue excluding the impact of exit from the German market grew 7.8% year over year. Active customers totaled 21.3 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 0.5% year over year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Wayfair shares are down 11.56 percent to $80.89.

