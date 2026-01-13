Markets
W

Wayfair Partners With Google On AI Commerce Protocol

January 13, 2026 — 01:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, on Tuesday said it is a foundational partner in Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard enabling secure AI-driven discovery and checkout while keeping retailers as the merchant of record.

The company also said UCP will soon power a new checkout experience on eligible Google product listings in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app, allowing shoppers to complete purchases directly from Wayfair without leaving Google during the research phase.

The company will remain the merchant of record, ensuring consistent pricing, fulfillment, and customer support.

Wayfair said the initiative supports ongoing investments in AI-powered discovery, including Muse and the Discover tab, to make home shopping more intuitive and personalized across its product range.

On Monday, Wayfair had closed at $114.84, 1.09 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.58 cents higher before ending the trade at $115.42.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.