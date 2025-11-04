Markets
Wayfair Announces $700 Mln Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

November 04, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Wayfair LLC, plans to offer $700 million in senior secured notes due 2032 in a private placement.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, such as debt repayment, and to repurchase a portion of the company's outstanding 3.25 percent convertible senior notes due in 2027 and 3.50 percent convertible senior notes due in 2028.

Wayfair and a few domestic subsidiaries will provide senior secured guarantees for the notes, which will be backed by the same assets that support its current secured notes and credit facility.

W is currently trading at $103.13, down $0.17 or 0.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

