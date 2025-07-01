Wavetek Adopts Silvaco's Victory TCAD™ Solution for Next-Generation GaN Device Development

Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution adopted by Wavetek for developing advanced GaN devices in connectivity applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Silvaco Group, Inc. has announced that Wavetek has adopted its Victory TCAD™ solution to develop advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices for high-performance applications in 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT markets. As the demand for efficient, high-frequency GaN devices grows, Wavetek is using Silvaco’s simulation tools to design and optimize high electron mobility transistors. The Victory TCAD solution offers accurate device modeling, facilitating rapid prototyping and performance evaluation prior to fabrication. Dr. Barry Lin, CTO of Wavetek, emphasized the importance of Silvaco's platform in achieving the performance and reliability needed for next-generation technologies. Silvaco's solutions cater to a variety of sectors, helping semiconductor companies accelerate research and development and reduce time-to-market for innovative products.

Potential Positives

Wavetek's adoption of Silvaco's Victory TCAD™ solution highlights the company's advanced technology and solidifies its role in the semiconductor industry, particularly in developing next-generation GaN devices.

Silvaco's Victory TCAD platform provides critical insights for Wavetek that enhance performance and reliability in high-frequency applications, showcasing Silvaco's capabilities in supporting customer innovation.

The press release emphasizes Silvaco's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of modern semiconductor markets, reinforcing its position as a key player in high-efficiency, high-frequency device development.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Silvaco Group, Inc. known for?

Silvaco Group, Inc. specializes in TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions for semiconductor design and digital twin modeling.

Who has adopted Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution?

Wavetek has adopted Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution for developing next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices.

What applications are targeted by Wavetek's GaN devices?

The GaN devices target high-performance connectivity applications in 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT markets.

What advantages does the Victory TCAD solution provide?

Victory TCAD offers accurate GaN device models for rapid prototyping and robust performance evaluation before fabrication.

Where is Silvaco headquartered?

Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with a global presence in various countries.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Silvaco Group, Inc.



(“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that



Wavetek



has adopted Silvaco’s Victory TCAD™ solution for the development of next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices targeting high-performance connectivity applications in 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT markets.





As demand for high-efficiency, high-frequency GaN devices continues to rise, Wavetek is leveraging Silvaco’s advanced simulation tools to design and optimize high electron mobility transistors (HEMT) and pseudomorphic HEMTs (pHEMT). Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution delivers accurate GaN-based device models, enabling rapid prototyping and robust device performance evaluation before fabrication.





“Silvaco’s Victory TCAD platform gives us the ability to precisely model GaN device behavior under real-world conditions,” said Dr. Barry Lin, CTO of Wavetek. “This level of insight is critical for achieving the performance and reliability targets demanded by next-generation RF and power applications.”





Silvaco’s Victory suite supports a wide range of advanced technologies including RF, Power, Photonics, CMOS, Memory, and Display. With powerful device simulation, process modeling, and parameter extraction capabilities, Victory TCAD helps leading semiconductor companies accelerate R&D cycles and reduce time-to-market.





“We are pleased to support Wavetek in their development of cutting-edge GaN technologies,” said Eric Guichard, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager of Silvaco’s TCAD Division. “Our simulation solutions are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern semiconductor innovation in high-frequency and Wide Band-gap market segments.”





For more information about Silvaco’s Victory TCAD platform, visit



www.silvaco.com



.







About Silvaco Group, Inc.







Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at



silvaco.com





.









Contacts







Media Relations:





Tiffany Behany,



press@silvaco.com







Investor Relations:





Greg McNiff,



investors@silvaco.com





