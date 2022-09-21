Wave Therapeutics (WVE) Up on Update From Huntington's Study

Shares of Wave Lifesciences WVE were up 8.26% on Sep 20, after the company announced a positive update from its ongoing phase Ib/IIa SELECT-HD study on its clinical candidate, WVE-009 for treating Huntington’s disease (HD).

Wave Therapeutics’ shares have returned 16.9% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 16.9%.



Huntington’s disease is a debilitating and fatal autosomal dominant neurological disorder that causes nerve cells in the brain to deteriorate over time. The disease causes cognitive decline, psychiatric illness and chorea. There are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies for Huntington’s.

WVE-003 is an antisense oligonucleotide being developed for HD, which lowers the expression of the disease-causing mutant huntingtin (“mHTT”) protein in the subject by selectively targeting an undisclosed single nucleotide polymorphism (“SNP”), mHTT SNP3. The process keeps the wild-type (healthy) huntingtin (“wtHTT”) protein intact, which is important for neuronal function.

The SELECT-HD study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase Ib/IIa clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of intrathecally administered WVE-003 in patients with early manifest HD.

The data from the study showed that the mHTT protein in the cerebrospinal fluid was reduced in subjects, after receiving either a 30mg dose of a 60mg dose of WVE-003.

Eighteen patients were dosed in the SELECT-HD study in three dose cohorts, namely 30mg, 60 mg and 90 mg of WVE-003.

Subjects in the 30 mg and 60 mg dose cohorts of WVE-003 observed a mean reduction of 22% (median reduction of 30%) in CSF mHTT from the baseline at day 85, following a single dose of WVE-003. This shows a compelling pharmacological profile of the candidate for individuals with HD. In these two doses, wtHTT protein was also preserved.

Though increases in neurofilament light chain (NfL) from baseline were observed in some subjects, it was not clinically meaningful.

Overall safety and tolerability were observed in patients receiving single doses of WVE-003 up to 90 mg. No serious adverse effects were observed in the subjects.

Based on this update, Wave plans to expand the single-dose cohorts of the SELECT-HD study tooptimize dose levels and will continue to advance the 90 mg cohort for biomarker analysis.

The company intends to release additional single-dose biomarkers and safety data in the first half of 2023.

