Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares rallied 8.8% in the last trading session to close at $8.26. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Wave Life Sciences’ shares likely gained after the company reported promising early INLIGHT study data for obesity drug WVE-007, showing single-dose, dose-dependent Activin E reductions of up to 85% with durability and a favorable safety profile. The results exceeded preclinical fat-loss benchmarks and boosted investor confidence ahead of multiple clinical data readouts starting in fourth-quarter 2025. The company also spotlighted pipeline momentum, including continued clinical progress for RNA-editing program WVE-006 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, plans to advance liver-disease candidate WVE-008 into the clinical stage in 2026, and platform innovations enabling extra-hepatic delivery and dual editing-plus-silencing capabilities.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.95 million, up 268.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Wave Life Sciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WVE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wave Life Sciences belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX), closed the last trading session 6.6% lower at $27.81. Over the past month, JANX has returned 21.8%.

For Janux Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.6. This represents a change of -17.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Janux Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.