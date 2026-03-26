Wave Life Sciences Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data For WVE-007; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) reported encouraging interim results from the Phase 1 portion of its INLIGHT trial, showing that a single 240 mg dose of WVE-007 led to meaningful reduction in visceral fat and waist circumference at six months, while preserving lean muscle mass.

The investigational therapy targets INHBE using Wave's GaINAc-siRNA chemistry and is being developed for obesity and related metabolic diseases.

In the six-month follow-up analysis, WVE-007 produced a placebo-adjusted reductions in visceral fat of -14%, a 5% reduction in total fat, a 2% stabilization of lean mass, and a 3% decrease in waist circumference. Body weight also declined modestly. Wave noted that these improvements occurred in participants with lower BMI and less fat than typically seen in later-stage obesity trials.

The company highlighted that the visceral fat-to-muscle ratio improvement observed with WVE-007 exceeded that seen with weekly GLP-1 therapy in a separate Phase 2 study, despite the INLIGHT population having lower baseline BMI. Durable reductions in serum Activin E- sustained for at least seven months- support the potential for once-or-twice-yearly dosing.

Safety findings were favorable, with no severe or serious adverse events, no discontinuations, and all treatment-related events classified as mild. No clinically meaningful changes were observed in lipid profiles or liver function tests.

Wave also shared early data from the 400 mg cohort, where three-month results showed reductions in visceral fat and total fat, with lean mass preserved. Participants with higher baseline visceral fat experienced greater benefit, reinforcing expectations that individuals with higher BMI in the upcoming Phase 2a portion may see even more pronounced improvements.

The Phase 2a multidose portion of INLIGHT-enrolling individuals with BMI 35-30 kg/m^2 and comorbidities- is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026. This stage will evaluate weight, waist circumference, body composition, liver fat, metabolic markers, and muscle function over 12 months. Wave also plans to initiate additional trials evaluating WVE-007 as an incretin add-on and post-incretin maintenance therapy in 2026.

WVE-007 continues to be positioned as a differentiated approach to obesity and cardiometabolic disease, supported by human genetic evidence linking INHBE silencing to healthier body composition and reduced metabolic risk.

WVE has traded between $5.02 and $21.73 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.39, down 56.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.