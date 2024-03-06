Wave Life Sciences Gains 34% On Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) are gaining more than 34 percent on Wednesday morning after reporting narrower net loss in fourth-quarter.

The company revealed loss of $16.25 million or $0.15 per share compared to loss $43.70 million or $0.47 per share in previous year quarter.

Analysts, on average, had estimated loss of $0.23 per share for the same quarter.

Currently, Wave's stock is surging 34.66 percent, to $6.45 over previous close of $4.79 on a volume of around 3.1 million.

The company's revenue increased to $29.05 million from $1.2 million last year due to collaborations with GSK and Takeda.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.