Wave Life Sciences Gains 34% On Narrower Loss In Q4

March 06, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) are gaining more than 34 percent on Wednesday morning after reporting narrower net loss in fourth-quarter.

The company revealed loss of $16.25 million or $0.15 per share compared to loss $43.70 million or $0.47 per share in previous year quarter.

Analysts, on average, had estimated loss of $0.23 per share for the same quarter.

Currently, Wave's stock is surging 34.66 percent, to $6.45 over previous close of $4.79 on a volume of around 3.1 million.

The company's revenue increased to $29.05 million from $1.2 million last year due to collaborations with GSK and Takeda.

