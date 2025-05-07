WAVE Life Sciences Earnings Preview

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that WAVE Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

The market awaits WAVE Life Sciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.39, leading to a 5.88% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WAVE Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.28 -0.21 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.47 -0.25 -0.24 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -6.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences were trading at $6.41 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on WAVE Life Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WAVE Life Sciences.

Analysts have provided WAVE Life Sciences with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $20.0, suggesting a potential 212.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ocular Therapeutix, Pacira BioSciences and Harrow, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ocular Therapeutix, with an average 1-year price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential 146.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pacira BioSciences, with an average 1-year price target of $44.6, suggesting a potential 595.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harrow, with an average 1-year price target of $59.0, suggesting a potential 820.44% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ocular Therapeutix, Pacira BioSciences and Harrow, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amphastar Pharma Neutral 4.73% $86.65M 5.20% Ocular Therapeutix Buy 15.41% $15.85M -14.50% Pacira BioSciences Buy 3.32% $147.37M 2.10% Harrow Buy 83.83% $52.70M 10.62%

Key Takeaway:

WAVE Life Sciences ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know WAVE Life Sciences Better

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

A Deep Dive into WAVE Life Sciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WAVE Life Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 188.23% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, WAVE Life Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for WAVE Life Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

