Markets
WTS

Watts Water Technologies Appoints Ryan Lada As Chief Financial Officer

July 14, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) said on Monday that it has appointed Ryan Lada as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 28 to succeed current CFO, Shashank Patel, who had announced his plan to retire last year.

Lada joins Watts from The AZEK Company, where he had served as CFO until its acquisition by James Hardie Industries.

Before joining AZEK, he held several senior finance roles of increasing responsibility with Cantel Medical Corporation, including Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury, CFO of the Global Medical Division, and others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.