Watts Water Technologies Appoints Ryan Lada As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) said on Monday that it has appointed Ryan Lada as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 28 to succeed current CFO, Shashank Patel, who had announced his plan to retire last year.

Lada joins Watts from The AZEK Company, where he had served as CFO until its acquisition by James Hardie Industries.

Before joining AZEK, he held several senior finance roles of increasing responsibility with Cantel Medical Corporation, including Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury, CFO of the Global Medical Division, and others.

