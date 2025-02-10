Watts Water Technologies Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies (WTS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $67.5 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $55.8 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Watts Water Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $540.4 million from $547.5 million last year.

Watts Water Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.5 Mln. vs. $55.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $540.4 Mln vs. $547.5 Mln last year.

