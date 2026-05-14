Stocks
WSO.B

Watsco (WSO.B) Price Target Increased by 31.34% to 461.99

May 14, 2026 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) has been revised to $461.99 / share. This is an increase of 31.34% from the prior estimate of $351.76 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $406.17 to a high of $553.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO.B is 0.01%, an increase of 51.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.65% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Funds holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ethic holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Financial Advisory Service holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO.B by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO.B by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Crews Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO.B by 0.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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