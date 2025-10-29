Watsco, Inc. Q3 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $150.872 million, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $159.145 million, or $4.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.067 billion from $2.160 billion last year.

Watsco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.872 Mln. vs. $159.145 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.98 vs. $4.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.067 Bln vs. $2.160 Bln last year.

