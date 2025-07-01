Watsco, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $3.00, Marks 200th Consecutive Quarter of Payments

Watsco announces a $3.00 quarterly dividend, marking 200 consecutive quarters of payments and 51 years of dividend distribution.

Quiver AI Summary

Watsco, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 for each share of its common stock, payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 16, 2025. This milestone marks the company's 200th consecutive quarter of dividend payments and builds on its 51-year history of paying dividends. Watsco, the largest distributor of HVAC/R products in North America, emphasizes its commitment to sharing cash flow while maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company is positioned to contribute to climate change mitigation by promoting the replacement of older, less efficient HVAC systems, having reportedly avoided an estimated 23.7 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from 2020 to 2025. Watsco’s future dividend decisions will depend on various factors, including investment opportunities and economic conditions.

Potential Positives

Watsco, Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share, highlighting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.



This quarter marks the 200th consecutive quarter of dividend payments, showcasing a consistent track record of financial stability and shareholder return over 51 years.



The company plays a significant role in helping to reduce CO2e emissions through the sale of higher-efficiency HVAC systems, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability.



Watsco is positioned well in the growing replacement market for HVAC systems, which is increasingly important due to the aging infrastructure and demand for energy-efficient solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for future changes in dividends to be considered in light of various economic conditions, which may suggest potential volatility or uncertainty for investors regarding future dividend payments.

It highlights risks associated with "supplier concentration" and "competitive conditions," indicating potential vulnerabilities in their supply chain and market position.

The forward-looking statements caution about uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could materially affect actual results, which may signal to investors that there are inherent risks in the company's financial outlook.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount by Watsco, Inc.?

Watsco, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per outstanding share.

How long has Watsco been paying dividends?

Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years, marking their 200th quarter of payment.

When is the dividend payable?

The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record by July 16, 2025.

What role does Watsco play in climate change?

Watsco contributes to climate change efforts by promoting the sale of higher-efficiency HVAC systems to reduce CO2e emissions.

How many metric tons of CO2e has Watsco averted?

Watsco has averted an estimated 23.7 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 2020 to March 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WSO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $WSO stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE: WSO) Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2025.





Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years, with this quarter marking the 200



th



consecutive quarter of dividend payments. The Company’s philosophy is to share cash flow through dividends while maintaining a conservative balance sheet with continued capacity to build its distribution network. Future changes in dividends are considered in light of investment opportunities, cash flow, general economic conditions and Watsco’s overall financial condition.









About Watsco









Watsco is the largest distributor of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean.





The Company’s focus is on the replacement market, which has increased in size and importance as a result of the aging of installed systems, the introduction of higher energy efficient models and the necessity of HVAC products in homes and businesses. According to data published in March 2023 by the Energy Information Administration, there are approximately 102 million HVAC systems installed in the United States that have been in service for more than 10 years, most of which operate well below current minimum efficiency standards.





Accordingly, Watsco has the opportunity to be a significant and important contributor toward climate change as it plays an important role to lower CO2e emissions. According to the Department of Energy, HVAC systems account for roughly half of U.S. household energy consumption. As such, replacing older systems at higher efficiency levels is a critical means for homeowners to reduce electricity consumption and their carbon footprint.





Based on estimates validated by independent sources, Watsco averted an estimated 23.7 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025 through the sale of replacement HVAC systems at higher-efficiency standards, an equivalent of eliminating 5.5 million gas powered vehicles off the road annually. More information, including sources and assumptions used to support the Company’s estimates, can be found at www.watsco.com.





This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive market, new housing starts and completions, capital spending in commercial construction, consumer spending and debt levels, regulatory and other factors, including, without limitation, the effects of supplier concentration, competitive conditions within Watsco’s industry, the seasonal nature of sales of Watsco’s products, the ability of the Company to expand its business, insurance coverage risks and final GAAP adjustments.





Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that Watsco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Watsco assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.







Barry S. Logan









Executive Vice President













(305) 714-4102









e-mail: blogan @watsco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.