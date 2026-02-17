Watsco, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $71.75 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $96.84 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to $1.578 billion from $1.753 billion last year.

Watsco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

