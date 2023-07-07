Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Waterstone Financial said on June 29, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.86%, the lowest has been 5.11%, and the highest has been 9.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterstone Financial. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBF is 0.06%, a decrease of 29.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 13,672K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBF is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.44% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterstone Financial is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from its latest reported closing price of 14.58.

The projected annual revenue for Waterstone Financial is 59MM, a decrease of 61.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,327K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 16.09% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 722K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 39.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 602K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 18.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 433K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 20.36% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 432K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Waterstone Financial Background Information

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

