Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Waterstone Financial said on September 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 9, 2023 will receive the payment on November 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.09%, the lowest has been 5.11%, and the highest has been 12.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterstone Financial. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBF is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 13,077K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBF is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.29% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterstone Financial is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 51.29% from its latest reported closing price of 10.45.

The projected annual revenue for Waterstone Financial is 59MM, a decrease of 58.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,314K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 2.94% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 612K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 24.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 11.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 474K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 417K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Waterstone Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

