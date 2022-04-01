Waters (WAT) Expands Portfolio With Xevo TQ Absolute System

Waters Corporation WAT recently added the new Xevo TQ Absolute system to its portfolio offerings of mass spectrometers.

The Xevo TQ Absolute system is up to 15 times more sensitive to quantify negative ionizing compounds than previous spectrometers.

Additionally, the company claims that the device is 45% smaller in size and consumes up to 50% less electricity and gas supply than other tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers available in the market.

The device is suitable for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental analytical laboratories in effective quantitative mass spectrometry analyses.

Further, it can be combined with the ACQUITY Premier UPLC System by the MaxPeak HPS technology to cater to the limits of quantitation to very low levels for various applications.

Growing Mass Spectrometry Efforts

The latest move bodes well for Waters’ growing efforts toward strengthening mass spectrometry initiatives.

Apart from the recent move, the company released the MS Quan application on the waters_connect informatics software platform to help scientists efficiently screen a large number of samples and contaminants.

Further, it launched a high-resolution mass spectrometer named SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight technology with desorption electrospray ionization and matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization imaging sources for applications in pharmaceutical, biomedical, natural products, and materials research.

These initiatives have helped WAT expand its presence in the mass spectrometry market, which is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation in diagnostic techniques.

Per a report by Verified Market Research, the underlined market is expected to hit $7.6 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Waters keeps bringing advanced technological solutions to better serve customers. The launch of the Xevo TQ Absolute system is a step forward in this direction.

Recently, the company introduced the Intact Mass Software application on waters_connect and Waters MaxPeak Premier Protein BEH C4 300A Columns for biomolecule drug discovery and development.

It also unveiled a new high-resolution LC-MS system, namely BioAccord System, with ACQUITY Premier in a bid to simplify the multi-attribute monitoring of biotherapeutics.

Further, it launched a liquid chromatography system named WatersArcPremier System that is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.

We believe that these endeavors will continue to benefit Waters in gaining strong momentum in various end-markets served.

