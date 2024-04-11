Waters (WAT) Boosts Waters Operating Segment With HPLC System

Waters WAT recently unveiled its Alliance iS Bio high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system, designed to improve efficiency by saving time and reducing errors.



The instrument uses Waters MaxPeak HPS Technology to reduce metal-adsorbing interactions and pairs with Waters QuanRecovery Vials and Plates, reducing column conditioning and method development time.



Further, the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System integrates with Waters' Empower Chromatography Software, aiding laboratories in managing test results, reducing operational risk and enhancing productivity.



Waters is expected to gain solid traction across biopharma quality control laboratories on the back of this new device.



Moreover, the new launch will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global high-performance liquid chromatography systems market. Per a Meticulous Research report, the global HPLC systems market is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2030.

Strength in Waters Operating Segment

The latest move is in sync with Waters’ growing efforts to strengthen its Waters Operating segment.



Notably, the company introduced Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges, designed to streamline sample preparation and analysis of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and undergo QC testing for low residual PFAS.



Further, Waters launched the HPLC CONNECT software to integrate its high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC/UPLC) systems and multi-angle light-scattering instruments (MALS) into an all-in-one software platform. The HPLC CONNECT software enhances efficiency, reduces human error and provides accurate size exclusion chromatography-MALS analyses for complex biopharmaceutical innovations.



The company also introduced OligoWorks SPE Kits and components for improved sample preparation for LC-mass spectrometry (MS) based bioanalytical quantitation of therapeutic oligonucleotides, offering up to a 2x increase in oligonucleotide recovery from biofluids.



All the above-mentioned endeavors will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global LC and MS systems market. Per an MMR report, the global LC systems market is expected to reach $14.45 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2029.



A Markets and Markets report suggests the global spectrometry market will reach $7.8 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Solidifying prospects in the booming LC-MS markets are expected to benefit the company’s Waters Operating segment. This, in turn, will bolster the overall financial performance of the company in the near term.

Stiff Competition

The latest move will aid Waters in competing well with some notable industry players like Agilent Technologies A, Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO and BioRad Laboratories BIO, which are also making strong efforts to boost their presence in the LC/MS market space.



Notably, Agilent recently introduced the 1290 Infinity II Bio Online LC System, a high-performance, biocompatible online HPLC system for pharmaceutical industry analysis and real-time bioprocess monitoring. It enables precise separation and analysis of biomolecules, provides real-time monitoring, optimization feedback, and significant time and resource savings.



Agilent is also gaining strong momentum across its 6495 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS (LC/TQ) System. It is a robust and efficient instrument for targeted analysis, ensuring high analytical sensitivity and efficiency. It features Intelligent Reflex for fast, high-quality data and early maintenance feedback for optimal performance.



Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher Scientific boosted its presence in the MS market with the growing momentum across its Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer product.



This analyzer enables researchers to uncover proteins that previously evaded detection, making breakthrough discoveries more efficient.



BioRad Laboratories, on the other hand, is continuously benefitting from its D-100 System. The D-100 System utilizes Smart HPLC technology to provide reliable A1c results, ensuring accurate results for physicians to send.

