Waters (WAT) Boosts PFAS Testing Solutions With New Cartridges

Waters WAT is leaving no stone unturned to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) testing market. Per a Markets and Markets report, the PFAS testing market is expected to reach $217 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 14.4% between 2023 and 2028.



In this regard, the company introduced Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges, designed to streamline sample preparation and analysis of PFAS and undergo QC testing for low residual PFAS.



The Waters Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges for PFAS analysis use a Weak Anion-Exchange cartridge and dispersive solid phase extraction graphitized carbon black, thus reducing the preparation process by 30 minutes per sample batch and eliminating manual steps.



Further, these cartridges offer time savings, laboratory cleanliness and high-quality sample preparation products. They eliminate loose carbon steps, ensuring efficiency and supporting the growing demand for PFAS environmental testing.



The latest move adds strength to the company’s liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) solutions portfolio. Moreover, WAT will likely gain solid traction across laboratories on the back of these launches.

Waters Corporation Price and Consensus

Waters Corporation price-consensus-chart | Waters Corporation Quote

Strength in Waters Operating Segment

The latest move is in sync with Waters’ growing efforts to strengthen its Waters Operating Segment.



Notably, the company launched the HPLC CONNECT software to integrate its high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC/UPLC) systems and multi-angle light-scattering instruments (MALS) into an all-in-one software platform. The HPLC CONNECT software enhances efficiency, reduces human error and provides accurate size exclusion chromatography-MALS analyses for complex biopharmaceutical innovations.



Waters also collaborated with the University of San Agustin to equip the latter’s new mass spectrometry imaging center with its advanced technologies.



Per the terms, the MALDI/DESI Mass Spectrometry Imaging Laboratory in the Philippines will be equipped with Waters’ ACQUITY UPLC System and SYNAPT High-Definition Mass Spectrometer technologies, providing effective therapeutics for treating cancer and other infectious diseases through drug discoveries.



Further, the company introduced new bioprocess walk-up solutions to streamline biologic sample prep and analysis. These solutions are created by integrating Waters’ BioAccord LC-MS system and Andrew+ robot into its OneLab software.



These solutions allow upstream bioprocess development to be accelerated by up to six weeks using the updated version of Waters OneLab laboratory automation software.

Bottom Line

The above-mentioned endeavors will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global LC and MS systems market. Per an MMR report, the global LC systems market is expected to reach $14.45 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2029.



A Markets and Markets report suggests the global mass spectrometry market will reach $7.8 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Solidifying prospects in these promising markets will likely bolster the overall financial performance of the company.



However, softness in the pharmaceutical, industrial, government and academic markets and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations remain major concerns for the company. Its shares have gained 4.3% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Medical sector’s growth of 7.2%.



Waters expects first-quarter 2024 total sales to decline in the 8.5-6.5% band on a reported basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 sales is pegged at $633.49 million, indicating a decline of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical market sector are DaVita DVA, Cardinal Health CAH and ICON ICLR. While DaVita sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Cardinal Health and ICON carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DaVita shares have surged 32% in the year-to-date period. DVA’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12.15%.



Cardinal Health shares have gained 10.2% in the year-to-date period. CAH’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 14.25%.



ICON shares have gained 17.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ICLR is currently projected at 14.90%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waters Corporation (WAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICON PLC (ICLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.