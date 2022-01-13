Waters (WAT) Boosts Mass Spectrometry Via MS Quan Application

Waters Corporation WAT recently introduced a new application named MS Quan on the waters_connect informatics software platform.



The application includes an Exception Focused Review feature that reduces up to 50% review time, as users only focus on those results that are outside their determined ruleset.



With the help of the MS Quan application, laboratory scientists can efficiently screen large numbers of samples and contaminants in a single run.



Further, the application provides quick and accurate measurement data conversion for Waters Xevo mass spectrometers.



The recent initiative has enabled Waters to expand the waters_connect platform to customers using the company’s tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers for analyzing food and environmental samples.

Efforts in Mass Spectrometry Boosts Prospects

The latest move bodes well for Waters’ growing efforts toward strengthening mass spectrometry initiatives.



Apart from the recent move, last year, the company unveiled a high-resolution mass spectrometer named SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight technology with desorption electrospray ionization and matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization imaging sources for applications in pharmaceutical, biomedical, natural products, and materials research.



These initiatives helped WAT expand its presence in the mass spectrometry market, which is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation in diagnostic techniques.



Per a report by Verified Market Research, the underlined market is expected to hit $7.6 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Portfolio Strength Aids Waters

Apart from the recent release, the company keeps bringing advanced technological solutions to expand portfolio offerings.



Last year, WAT unveiled a new high-resolution LC-MS system, namely BioAccord System, with ACQUITY Premier in a bid to simplify the multi-attribute monitoring of biotherapeutics.



In addition, the company introduced the TRIOS AutoPilot software that automates thermal analysis workflows, reduces errors, maintains product quality and enhances the productivity of operations.



It also introduced a liquid chromatography system named WatersArcPremier System that is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.



Further, it introduced Otto SPEcialist Positive Pressure Manifold, which provides more reliability and reproducibility of solid phase extraction with greater efficiency, ideal for various pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food and beverage as well as environmental applications.



We believe that these endeavors will continue to benefit Waters in gaining strong momentum in various end-markets served.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over a year, the stock has returned 29.8%, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 18.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been unchanged at $11.74 per share for the past 60 days.



