Waters (WAT) Boosts LC Solutions Portfolio With New Software

Waters WAT is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its liquid chromatography (LC) solutions on the back of growing technological capabilities.



In this regard, the company launched the HPLC CONNECT software to integrate its high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC/UPLC) systems and multi-angle light-scattering instruments (MALS) into an all-in-one software platform.



The HPLC CONNECT software enhances efficiency, reduces human error and provides accurate size exclusion chromatography (SEC)-MALS analyses for complex biopharmaceutical innovations.



Additionally, the software supports Waters LC systems, allowing users to control HPLC modules from a single dashboard view, and offers optimized SEC columns for biomolecule separation.



Waters is expected to gain solid traction across drug development scientists on the back of its latest launch.



Moreover, it will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global liquid chromatography systems market. Per an MMR report, the global LC systems market is expected to reach $14.45 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2029.

Waters Corporation Price and Consensus

Waters Corporation price-consensus-chart | Waters Corporation Quote

Expanding Waters Operating Segment

The latest move is in sync with Waters’ growing efforts to strengthen its Waters Operating segment.



Notably, the company introduced OligoWorks SPE Kits and components for improved sample preparation for LC-mass spectrometry (MS) based bioanalytical quantitation of therapeutic oligonucleotides, offering up to a 2x increase in oligonucleotide recovery from biofluids.



Further, Waters collaborated with the University of San Agustin to equip the latter’s new mass spectrometry imaging center with its advanced technologies.



Per the terms, the MALDI/DESI Mass Spectrometry Imaging Laboratory in the Philippines will be equipped with Waters’ ACQUITY UPLC System and SYNAPT High-Definition Mass Spectrometer technologies, offering effective therapeutics for treating cancer and other infectious diseases through drug discoveries.



Additionally, the company launched the DynaPro ZetaStar instrument for nanoparticle analysis, combining dynamic, static and electrophoretic light scattering measurements, enhancing sensitivity and speed, and utilizing low sample volumes.

Wrapping Up

All the above-mentioned endeavors are expected to aid the company’s Waters Operating segment in the near term. This, in turn, will bolster the overall financial performance of the company.



However, softness in the pharmaceutical, industrial, government and academic markets and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations remain major concerns for the company. Its shares have gained 2.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Medical sector’s growth of 6.3%.



Waters expects first-quarter 2024 total sales to decline in the 8.5-6.5% band on a reported basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 sales is pegged at $633.49 million, indicating a decline of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

