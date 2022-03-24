Waters (WAT) Boosts Its LC-MS Efforts With Latest Software

Waters Corporation WAT has been continuously making new enhancements to gain momentum in the Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) market.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently unveiled the Intact Mass Software application on waters_connect for scientists utilizing the BioAccord LC-MS System.

The application aims to help scientists in generating mass confirmation of biomolecules and purity analysis of novel biotherapeutics quickly.

Further, the company introduced Waters MaxPeak Premier Protein BEH C4 300A Columns to enhance the analysis of intact biomolecules and their subunits.

With the recent introduction of the application and analytical columns, the company strives to aid bioengineers and biochemists in biomolecule drug discovery and development.

Efforts in LC-MS

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward strengthening LC-MS initiatives.

Waters’ introduction of a high-resolution BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier remains a positive. The BioAccord System helps in simplifying the multi-attribute monitoring of biotherapeutics.

Moreover, the company introduced a liquid chromatography system named WatersArcPremier System, which is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.

These initiatives have helped Waters expand its presence in the booming LC-MS market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2027, per a report by Coherent Market Insights.

Portfolio Strength

Apart from the recent release, the company keeps bringing advanced technological solutions to expand its portfolio offerings.

Watersintroduced the TRIOS AutoPilot software that automates thermal analysis workflows, reduces errors, maintains product quality and enhances the productivity of operations.

Further, it introduced Otto SPEcialist Positive Pressure Manifold, which provides more reliability and reproducibility of solid phase extraction with greater efficiency, and is ideal for various pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, as well as environmental applications.

We believe that these endeavors will continue to benefit Waters in gaining strong momentum in various end markets served.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can also consider stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Arrow Electronics ARW and Analog Devices ADI. While Advanced Micro Devices and Arrow Electronics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 49.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD is currently projected at 29.1%.

Arrow Electronics has gained 17.5% in the past year. ARW’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 3.1%.

Analog Devices has gained 6.2% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.

