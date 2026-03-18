Waters Prices $3.5 Bln Senior Notes Offering At 4.321% To 5.245% To Refinance Debt

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT), an analytical laboratory instrument and software company, on Wednesday, priced a $3.5 billion multi-tranche senior notes offering through its subsidiary Augusta SpinCo Corp.

The offering includes five tranches of senior notes ranging from 2027 to 2036 maturities, with coupon rates between 4.321% and 5.245%, all issued at par.

The offering is expected to close on March 23.

The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on hand, to repay $3.5 billion of debt under a delayed draw term loan incurred in February.

In the pre-market trading. Waters Corp. is 0.15% higher at $297.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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