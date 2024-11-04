Waters price target raised to $360 from $330 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Waters (WAT) to $360 from $330 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The big earnings beat suggests share gains and a recovery cycle coming in earlier than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the move in shares “takes out all of the upside and prices in perfection for next year.”
