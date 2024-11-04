News & Insights

Stocks

Waters price target raised to $360 from $330 at Barclays

November 04, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Waters (WAT) to $360 from $330 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The big earnings beat suggests share gains and a recovery cycle coming in earlier than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the move in shares “takes out all of the upside and prices in perfection for next year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.