Waters Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $148.13 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $53.56 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $143.39 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $608.55 million from $464.94 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $143.39 Mln. vs. $72.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.29 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $608.55 Mln vs. $464.94 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 to $2.25 Full year EPS guidance: $9.85 to $10.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.