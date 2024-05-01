WATCH: MicroStrategy Hosts Bitcoin For Corporations Conference

MicroStrategy, a leading enterprise business intelligence firm that has emerged as a pioneering Bitcoin advocate among public companies, is hosting its Bitcoin For Corporations conference starting today. The event is taking place May 1 - May 2, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV will feature industry leaders discussing how corporations can adopt Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

MicroStrategy has bought over 1% of the total Bitcoin supply since first purchasing BTC in 2020. The company recently added 122 more bitcoins in April, now holding an astonishing 214,400 BTC worth billions. Its Bitcoin strategy has multiplied MicroStrategy's enterprise value and blazed a trail for corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Accordingly, the company is hosting an educational Bitcoin conference tailored towards other major corporations. Streamed live on Bitcoin Magazine's YouTube channel and X, sessions will cover the case for Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset and strategy insights from MicroStrategy's journey.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is slated to speak on various topics around BTC for corporations. Other speakers include Galaxy Digital's Head of Research, Alex Thorn, Bitwise's Senior Crypto Research Analyst, Ryan Rasmussen, and Citibank's Head of Digital Assets, among other industry leaders.

River Financial CEO Alex Leishman will discuss Bitcoin adoption trends. Lightspark CEO David Marcus, who helped Coinbase integrate Lightning, will join Michael Saylor to talk about "Building on Bitcoin." Fidelity Digital Assets' Chris Kuiper and MicroStrategy's Shirish Jajodia will share a panel on "Bitcoin and Wall Street."

The lineup of executives from major financial institutions signals growing corporate interest in Bitcoin exposure. As pioneering firms like MicroStrategy and Tesla reap the benefits, others seem poised to follow.

Conferences like this provide a venue for education and idea sharing as more corporations consider adding Bitcoin to their balance sheet.

The overall event is projected to exceed 1,000 executives in attendance, including representatives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Bayer, Bank of America and Hilton.

The Bitcoin Magazine livestream of Bitcoin for Corporations will be broadcast on X, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn from today, from today, starting at 4:30 PM.

