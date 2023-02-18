Watch Out for These 4 Remote Work Mistakes in 2023

As I write this, I'm sharing my desk chair with my cranky elderly cat. We're listening to music, being warmed by a space heater, and I'm wearing slippers. It's freezing outside, but I haven't had to step foot out of my apartment to go to work. What's my secret? I'm a fully remote worker.

It wasn't always this way, though -- aside from a few months in 2020, I always worked in person before I changed careers. One of the few positive developments we've seen in the wake of COVID-19 is the increasing acceptability of remote work. In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau found that the number of Americans primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, going from 9 million to 27.6 million.

Despite increasing desperation from some employers who are determined to get staff back into fluorescent-lit cubicles and neckties, many Americans like remote work. It's a time-saver and can make achieving work-life balance easier.

If you're ready to find a remote job, it's important to realize that it's not all pet snuggles and getting to use your own bathroom during the work day. You could also fall prey to the following mistakes in the course of working from home, even as you pad your checking account.

1. Not communicating effectively

Unless your job is truly self-sufficient and you have no need to communicate with anyone else ever, being a poor communicator can negatively impact your remote working life. While you may not be chatting to colleagues or customers in person, you'll likely be expected to keep your manager abreast of your progress on assignments by way of email or instant messaging software.

It's important to keep on top of any digital communications coming in and respond to them promptly. If you tend to submerge yourself in work, try setting aside a few minutes once per hour to check and reply to messages.

2. Getting distracted easily

We've all had one of those days where you just can't focus on the task at hand, and working from home has the ability to magnify this feeling. You might hear the siren song of that basket of laundry that needs folding, or a pet who absolutely cannot be deterred from climbing in your lap. But if you're expected to be actively engaged in your work during certain hours of the day, do your best to stay focused.

One technique that can help is building set break times into your day (say, 15 minutes each in the morning and the afternoon), so you can get a quick breather away from your desk. Having a dedicated work space (such as a home office) helps immensely as well, especially if you can close the door on all those potential distractions.

3. Working too much

If you have workaholic tendencies, being able to do your job from anywhere at any time can definitely exacerbate them. While on its face, this may not seem like a bad thing (especially if your role pays hourly or per task rather than a set salary), if you overwork, you could find yourself facing burnout.

This is another instance in which having a dedicated work space can help. At the end of your work day, get up, leave your desk, and pretend you're actually commuting home from the office rather than just walking to a different part of your home. Remember to take actual time off, too. Just because you work from home doesn't mean you always have to be on the clock.

4. Relying on old technology

If you're a W-2 employee, you're likely dependent on whatever equipment your employer issues you, for better or for worse (I had to use some seriously ancient computers during my years working for nonprofits). But if you're a freelancer or run your own business, you can purchase whatever equipment you want to help your productivity.

While it may be tempting to work on the same old laptop you've used for years to save money, consider upgrading your technology to find more success with remote work. A newer machine with a faster processor and better webcam will make it easier to work and stay in touch with your colleagues via video calls. Try buying a refurbished computer to get the most bang for your buck. And remember, you can write off work expenses on your freelance or small business taxes.

If you're ready to embrace that remote work lifestyle, take care to ensure that you can maintain communication with your colleagues, avoid distractions and overworking, and source equipment that will help you do your job better. If you can overcome these challenges, you may just find that working remotely is great for your mental health, career, and personal finances.

