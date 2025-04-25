Waste Management's Earnings Outlook

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Waste Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

The announcement from Waste Management is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 6.15% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Waste Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.8 1.89 1.83 1.50 EPS Actual 1.7 1.96 1.82 1.75 Price Change % 6.0% 5.0% -8.0% 1.0%

Waste Management Share Price Analysis

Shares of Waste Management were trading at $227.47 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Waste Management

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Waste Management.

Analysts have given Waste Management a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $246.22, indicating a potential 8.24% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Republic Services, Rollins and Veralto, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Republic Services, with an average 1-year price target of $254.4, suggesting a potential 11.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rollins, with an average 1-year price target of $53.2, suggesting a potential 76.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veralto, with an average 1-year price target of $105.5, suggesting a potential 53.62% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Republic Services, Rollins and Veralto, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Waste Management Outperform 12.96% $2.34B 7.37% Republic Services Buy 5.58% $1.73B 4.52% Rollins Neutral -1.16% $426.71M 7.84% Veralto Buy 4.43% $801M 11.37%

Key Takeaway:

Waste Management ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Waste Management

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.96% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.9.

To track all earnings releases for Waste Management visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for WM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HSBC Upgrades Hold Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform

