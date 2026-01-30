Waste Management’s "Boring" Business Is Powering a Quiet Rally

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) stock is no waste of time, as its high-quality operations are driven by growing demand for its services.

Economic activity is solid, consumption is high, and that means lots of garbage, which is a profitable business and an industry expected to continue growing.

The Q4 results may have left the market wanting more; however, the critical details lie in the growth, margin improvement, cash flow, and capacity for capital returns. This company isn’t growing robustly, but it is growing, margins are widening, and capital returns are accelerating.

Dividend Growth and Buybacks Support WM’s Shareholder-Return Outlook

On track for inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrats, Waste Management has increased its distribution for 23 consecutive years. It is on track to hit the 25-year inclusion threshold in 2028.

That inclusion could serve as a catalyst for price action, as it would affirm the company’s stability and cash flow while adding appeal for long-term buy-and-hold investors. As it stands, the dividend yield is approximately 1.45% in early 2026, accounting for a safe 49% of the earnings forecast and growing at a double-digit pace.

Among the Q4 release highlights were a 14% dividend increase and an announcement of intent to resume share buybacks. The company suspended buybacks in 2024 to focus on debt reduction following a critical acquisition; Q4 results show it is on track to hit target debt levels soon.

Guidance assumes $2 billion in buybacks this year, worth more than 2% of the market cap and sufficient to offset the dilutive impacts of share-based compensation. Regarding the balance sheet, it reflects increased assets, reduced debt and liabilities, and a 20% increase in equity at the end of 2025.

Waste Management Falls Short of Estimates in Q4

Waste Management’s Q4 2025 results fell short of analyst estimates, missing on the top and bottom lines by about 100 basis points. However, the 7.1% revenue growth and margin expansion aligned with the long-term trends that have supported the stock price. Strength was seen in the core, legacy business and the newer, healthcare-related enterprise, which is still a small part of its revenue.

Earnings quality was attributed to revenue leverage and quality improvements, including the impacts of AI and automation on operations. The net result was an 11.7% increase in adjusted earnings, sufficient income to sustain financial health, and to return capital to shareholders.

Guidance was similar. While shy of market expectations, the projected 5% revenue growth was compounded by forecasts of margin expansion and free cash flow growth. Free cash flow, critical to the capital return outlook, is forecasted to grow at an accelerated 30% pace, underpinning the capital return. The likely outcome, given the company’s momentum and the potential for economic tailwinds this year, is that results will exceed guidance and sustain the bullish cycle.

The analyst response to the guidance has been favorable; the first update tracked was a price target increase from Bank of America. They increased their target to a near-consensus $245, affirming the sentiment uptrend in place. Twenty-six analysts rate the stock as a consensus Moderate Buy, forecasting a minimum 11% upside and another modest double-digit gain at the high-end target.

Waste Management Amid Trend-Following Movement

Waste Management’s stock price pulled back following the Q4 release and guidance update, but the pullback did not break the uptrend in place. If anything, this market is in a trend-following mode, with buyers likely to support it at key moving averages.

The risk is that selling will drive price action below the 150-day EMA and trigger a deeper sell-off, but that is not expected. Institutions have been accumulating this stock and are likely buyers upon price pullbacks. The more likely scenario is that the WM market will confirm price support near $220 and then move up to retest resistance at the all-time high and potentially move higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.