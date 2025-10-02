Waste Management (WM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Waste Management (WM) closed at $216.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

The stock of garbage and recycling hauler has fallen by 2.02% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Waste Management in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.06%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.49 billion, reflecting a 15.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.58 per share and revenue of $25.37 billion, indicating changes of +4.84% and +14.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.42% upward. Waste Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Waste Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.02 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.6.

We can additionally observe that WM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

