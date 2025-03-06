Is Waste Management Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $92.5 billion, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) provides environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. The Houston, Texas-based company offers collection, transfer, recycling, resource recovery, and disposal services. It also develops, operates, and owns waste-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the waste management industry. The company’s strengths include a vast landfill network, advanced recycling facilities, and strong sustainability initiatives focused on renewable energy and waste-to-energy conversion. It benefits from long-term contracts, an extensive customer base, and significant investment in automation and technology, ensuring operational efficiency and cost leadership.

Active Investor:

This environmental solutions giant is currently trading 2.3% below its 52-week high of $235.81, reached recently on Mar. 3. Shares of WM have risen 2.8% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 5.8% decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of WM are up 14.2%, considerably outpacing NASX’s 3.9% fall over the same time frame. However, in the longer term, WM has gained 11.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 16.4% return.

To confirm its bullish trend, WM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the past year, despite some fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late January.

On Jan. 29, WM reported its Q4 results, and despite reporting a mixed performance, its stock surged 6.2% the following day. Its revenue of $5.9 billion improved nearly 13% from the year-ago quarter and marginally surpassed the consensus estimates, thanks to the completed acquisition of Stericycle and higher recycled commodity prices. However, its adjusted EPS of $1.70 declined 2.3% year-over-year and missed Wall Street’s estimates by 5%. Nonetheless, this bottom-line miss was overshadowed by a 9.5% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the company's successful cost optimization strategies.

Looking ahead, the company expects to achieve a second consecutive year of double-digit growth in adjusted operating EBITDA in 2025. This might have further bolstered investor confidence.

WM has underperformed its rival, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s (CWST) 20.9% gain over the past 52 weeks but has outpaced CWST’s 5.5% uptick on a YTD basis.

Given WM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $242.26 suggests a modest 5.2% premium to its current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.