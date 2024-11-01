Waste Management to Merge with Stericycle in 2024

The latest update is out from Waste Management ( (WM) ).

Waste Management, Inc. is set to finalize its merger with Stericycle, Inc. after receiving approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada, ensuring compliance with antitrust and investment laws. The merger, expected to close on November 4, 2024, will see Stericycle become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management, promising potential growth and market expansion for investors.

For a thorough assessment of WM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.