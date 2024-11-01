News & Insights

Stocks

Waste Management to Merge with Stericycle in 2024

November 01, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Waste Management ( (WM) ).

Waste Management, Inc. is set to finalize its merger with Stericycle, Inc. after receiving approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada, ensuring compliance with antitrust and investment laws. The merger, expected to close on November 4, 2024, will see Stericycle become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management, promising potential growth and market expansion for investors.

For a thorough assessment of WM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.