Waste Management Inc Profit Climbs In Q4

The company's earnings came in at $742 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $598 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $780 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $6.313 billion from $5.893 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $742 Mln. vs. $598 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $6.313 Bln vs. $5.893 Bln last year.

