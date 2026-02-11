Waste Connections Reports Strong Q4 And FY25 Results

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting steady revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability compared with the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $2.37 billion from $2.26 billion in the same period of 2024. The company posted net income of $258.5 million for the quarter, versus a net loss of $196.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share were $1.01, compared with a loss of $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, revenue rose to $9.47 billion from $8.92 billion in 2024. Earnings per share improved to $4.17 from $2.39 in the prior year.

The company also raised its annual dividend to $1.295 per share in 2025 from $1.17 per share in 2024.

