Markets
WCN

Waste Connections Reports Strong Q4 And FY25 Results

February 11, 2026 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting steady revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability compared with the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $2.37 billion from $2.26 billion in the same period of 2024. The company posted net income of $258.5 million for the quarter, versus a net loss of $196.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share were $1.01, compared with a loss of $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, revenue rose to $9.47 billion from $8.92 billion in 2024. Earnings per share improved to $4.17 from $2.39 in the prior year.

The company also raised its annual dividend to $1.295 per share in 2025 from $1.17 per share in 2024.

WCN is currently trading after hours at $168.95 down $2.75 or 1.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.