Waste Connections Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Waste Connections, Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with a revenue surge to $2.338 billion, marking a 13.3% year-over-year increase. The company’s net income hit $308 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $787.4 million, reflecting a 17.3% rise. With a strengthened financial outlook, Waste Connections anticipates revenue of $8.9 billion for the full year, buoyed by strong operational performance and strategic acquisitions. This growth trajectory is further supported by improved employee retention and an increased quarterly dividend, underscoring the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

