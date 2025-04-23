Waste Connections Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Waste Connections (WCN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $230.05 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $241.51 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Connections reported adjusted earnings of $268.67 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.228 billion from $2.072 billion last year.

Waste Connections earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $230.05 Mln. vs. $241.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $2.228 Bln vs. $2.072 Bln last year.

