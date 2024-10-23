News & Insights

Wasion Holdings Sees Strong Gains in Willfar Technology

October 23, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Wasion Holdings Limited (HK:3393) has released an update.

Wasion Holdings Limited has reported a significant financial boost in its subsidiary, Willfar Information Technology, with a 16.79% increase in revenue and a 21.90% rise in profit for the nine months ending September 2024. The company’s total assets have grown by 9.15%, reflecting its strong performance on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s innovation board. Investors are advised to exercise caution, as these figures are unaudited and specific to Willfar Information Technology.

