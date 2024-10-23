Wasion Holdings Sees Strong Gains in Willfar Technology

Wasion Holdings Limited (HK:3393) has released an update.

Wasion Holdings Limited has reported a significant financial boost in its subsidiary, Willfar Information Technology, with a 16.79% increase in revenue and a 21.90% rise in profit for the nine months ending September 2024. The company’s total assets have grown by 9.15%, reflecting its strong performance on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s innovation board. Investors are advised to exercise caution, as these figures are unaudited and specific to Willfar Information Technology.

For further insights into HK:3393 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.