Wasabi Wallet Releases Version 2.0.3, Adding Back Coin Control Amongst Other Updates

Users will once again be able to selectively spend their UTXOs via the Wasabi Wallet interface.

Hungarian-based Wasabi Wallet has released version 2.0.3, which includes an update bringing back Coin Control. The function allows optional insight and control of the wallet’s Smart Coin Selection Algorithm via Coin Control for sending.

Coin control, explained here by Nopara, inventor of Wasabi, has become an industry standard expectation for privacy-conscious Bitcoin users, but, according to the press release, its usage in Wasabi Wallet 1.0 demonstrated that it often caused more harm than good. With version 2.0.3, users can choose between the smart coin selection algorithm and optional coin control. Advanced users can hold down the Alt key to inspect and modify features.

According to Max Hillebrand, CEO at zkSNACKs and Wasabi Wallet contributor, “The goal of Wasabi 2.0 has always been to remove complexity and friction from the default user experience. That's the only way we can gather a large user base and offer substantial privacy. However, we can make the default even easier if we have an optional place to put the complexity, where skilled users can fine-tune their wallet’s performance to their heart’s desire.”

In addition to the update, Wasabi Wallet 2.0.3 includes an upgrade to Tor 0.4.7.12, offering improved stability for MacOS M1 users and various bug fixes.

Hillebrand added, “If we want privacy to become the default for Bitcoin transactions, we must do everything we can to reduce the fee costs falling on users for using privacy preserving technology.”

Previously, Wasabi Wallet customers were confronted with the announcement it would start preventing certain unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs) from joining its CoinJoin rounds, “sparking surprise and rebellion on Twitter as users wondered why the project would make a decision supposedly contrarian to the uncensorable ethos of Bitcoin.” Despite these hiccups, this latest update continues to focus on privacy as a stated core tenant of Wasabi’s development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.