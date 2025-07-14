This Was the Salary Required To Be Upper Middle Class in 1995

In the last 30 years, life has gotten significantly more expensive. As the costs seem to grow endlessly, taking a ride on a time machine to see what it took for a household to qualify as upper middle class in 1995 might surprise you.

Generally, the upper middle class refers to households in the top 20% of the middle class. In this guide, you’ll find the average income requirements to reach upper-middle-class status circa 1995.

Salary Required To Be Upper Middle Class in 1995

Here’s a look at the household income requirements for the middle class in 1995:

Median household income: $34,076

$34,076 Upper end of middle-class income: $68,160

$68,160 Lower end of middle-class income: $22,720

To get a better understanding of what these numbers mean, it’s helpful to take inflation into account. Below you’ll find the middle-class income metrics of 1995 in today’s dollars.

Median household income: $72,066

$72,066 Upper end of middle-class income: $144,150

$144,150 Lower end of middle-class income: $48,050

Cost of Common Purchases in 1995

Even with the numbers adjusted for inflation, understanding the costs facing households in 1995 might be easier with some key purchase prices in mind. Below is a look at the average cost of common purchases for households in 1995.

Home prices: In January 1995, the average home sale price was $147,400, and the median home sale price was $127,900.

In January 1995, the average home sale price was $147,400, and the median home sale price was $127,900. Rent: As of 1990, median rent prices in the U.S. were $571. By 2000, median rent had risen to $602.

As of 1990, median rent prices in the U.S. were $571. By 2000, median rent had risen to $602. Milk : A gallon of milk cost $2.50 in 1995.

: A gallon of milk cost $2.50 in 1995. Eggs: A dozen eggs cost 92 cents.

A dozen eggs cost 92 cents. Break: A loaf of bread cost an average of 89 cents.

A loaf of bread cost an average of 89 cents. Ground beef: In 1995, ground beef cost $1.49 per pound.

As you can see, although the median income was lower, the cost of living was also lower in 1985.

Today’s Upper Middle Class Income Requirements

As of 2024, the median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With that, the median household income has more than doubled since 1995. However, many households feel their actual purchasing power slipping away, especially with the recent bouts of inflation.

It would take an income between $117,000 and $150,000 to reach the upper middle class today.

How To Reach An Upper-Middle Class Income

If you aren’t in the upper middle class but what to be, the good news is that increasing your income is possible. But it might take some creativity to make it happen. Below is a look at some of the ways you can earn more money and potentially break into the upper middle class.

Negotiate your salary : Consider asking for a raise at work. If your current employer won’t give you a raise, start job hunting for a better-paying job. As you navigate the hiring process, don’t overlook the power of negotiating for a higher salary.

: Consider asking for a raise at work. If your current employer won’t give you a raise, start job hunting for a better-paying job. As you navigate the hiring process, don’t overlook the power of negotiating for a higher salary. Build a business: For many, earning a higher income involves starting a business of some kind. Even if you keep your day job, building a business gives you the opportunity to grow your income.

For many, earning a higher income involves starting a business of some kind. Even if you keep your day job, building a business gives you the opportunity to grow your income. Invest: When possible, use a significant portion of your current income to save and invest. As you invest in income-producing assets, like dividend stocks or real estate, your income can grow over time.

