This Was the Most Important Update in Opendoor's Earnings Report

Key Points

Opendoor is increasing acquisitions and has more homes under contract.

Although there's been limited time under the new plan, homes are selling faster.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) released a fourth-quarter earnings report that largely impressed investors last week. Although there's still a steep climb higher, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

There were several positive updates about how the business is recovering, but there was one that stood out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

One of the highlights included a 46% increase sequentially in homes bought, driving higher volume to increase scale and get closer to profitability. October was the first full month under new CEO Kaz Nejatian's new growth strategy, and it was the company's most profitable October on record. The October acquisition cohort is already 50% sold or under contract, twice as much year over year.

But the metric that I found the most impressive was the percentage of homes on the market for more than 120 days. That number fell from 51% at the end of the third quarter to 33% at the end of the fourth quarter. This metric has a longer time frame than many of the other excellent ones, which were mostly focused on the month of October. While they're likely to be emulated, those are still a tiny slice of what else is going on.

The fourth-quarter report was strong, and it looks like there could be a recovery in progress. If Opendoor can continue on this trajectory, it could offer explosive opportunities for investors.

Should you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.