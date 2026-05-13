Warwick Bets on Corporate Bonds, Adding $8.5 Million in VTC

Key Points

Warwick Investment Management increased its VTC stake by 109,583 shares during Q1 2026 -- an estimated $8.5 million purchase.

This buy brings Warwick's total position to 343,930 shares valued at approximately $26.4 million, or 3.8% of the firm's assets under management (AUM).

The transaction represented 1.2% of Warwick's 13F reportable AUM, and VTC currently sits just outside the firm's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Warwick Investment Management, Inc., increased its stake in the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) by 109,583 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was approximately $8.5 million.

What else to know

Warwick's buy takes its VTC stake to 3.8% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: SCHK: $112.2 million (16.3% of AUM) NYSE: DFAC: $101.0 million (14.6% of AUM) NYSE: VTV: $69.1 million (10.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGSH: $38.1 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSE: VUG: $31.8 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, VTC shares were trading at $76.56, up about 6.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 20 percentage points, while outperforming its Corporate Bond category benchmark by roughly one percentage point.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.7 billion Dividend yield 4.93% Expense ratio 0.03% 1-year return (as of 5/13/26) 6.44%

ETF snapshot

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) provides broad, low-cost exposure to investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds by tracking the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index.

Holds a diversified mix of short-, intermediate-, and long-term investment-grade corporate bonds, emphasizing credit quality and income generation.

Passively managed with a 0.03% expense ratio -- among the lowest available for this asset class.

Currently yields approximately 4.9%, making it a core fixed-income option for income-focused investors.

What this transaction means for investors

Warwick's decision to add meaningfully to its VTC position is worth a second look -- especially in the current fixed-income environment. After years of ultra-low rates, investment-grade corporate bonds are offering yields that look genuinely competitive again. VTC's 4.9% dividend yield, combined with its near-zero cost structure, makes it an efficient vehicle for investors seeking income without taking on high-yield risk.

The move also fits the broader picture at Warwick. The firm's portfolio leans heavily toward equity ETFs -- four of its top five holdings are stock-based. And while this buy wasn’t a huge bet, it’s still a deliberate effort to expand Warwick’s fixed-income exposure. The transaction alone represented about 1.2% of the firm's total reported AUM.

For everyday investors, VTC is worth understanding as a building block. It won't outpace the stock market in a strong bull run -- and the past year's 6.4% gain versus the S&P 500's roughly 26.6% makes that clear -- but that's not the point. VTC is designed to provide steady income and portfolio ballast, and at current yields, it's doing its job. Institutional buying of this magnitude is a reminder that high-quality bonds still have a place in a well-constructed portfolio.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Growth ETF and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.