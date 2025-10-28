Markets

Wärtsilä Q3 Profit Rises

October 28, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (MTA.F) reported third quarter result before taxes of 227 million euros, up 19% from a year ago. Result to equity holders of the parent company increased to 181 million euros from 143 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.31 euros compared to 0.24 euros. Comparable operating result increased by 10% to 195 million euros.

Net sales were 1.63 billion euros, down 5% from prior year. Organic growth was flat, for the period. Order intake was 1.79 billion euros, down 1%. Organic growth was 6%.

