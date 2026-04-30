Warrior Met Coal Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with a swing to profit from a loss last year, driven by higher revenues.

Net income was $72.3 million compared with a net loss of $8.2 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at $1.37, compared with a loss per share of $0.16 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $458.6 million from $299.9 million a year earlier, reflecting stronger sales performance and a return to profitability compared to the prior year.

HCC is currently trading after hours at $86.68, down $3.17 or 3.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.