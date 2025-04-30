Warrior Met Coal Posts Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Wednesday reported a net loss for the first quarter of $8.2 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net income of $137.0 million, or $2.62 per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $39.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $200.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The company said results were substantially impacted by significantly weaker steelmaking coal market conditions reflected in the 40% lower index price for premium low-vol steelmaking coal year-over-year.

Total revenues were $299.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, which compares to total revenues of $503.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The average net selling price of the company's steelmaking coal decreased 41.9% from $233.91 per short ton in the first quarter of 2024 to $135.79 per short ton in the first quarter of 2025.

