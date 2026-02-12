Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.962 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $1.136 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.1% to $383.988 million from $297.465 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.962 Mln. vs. $1.136 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $383.988 Mln vs. $297.465 Mln last year.

