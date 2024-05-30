News & Insights

Stocks

Warriedar Resources Ends Deferred Asset Acquisition

May 30, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited has terminated its agreement to acquire the deferred assets from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd, as certain conditions were not met. These assets included a significant Mineral Resource at Mt Mulgine, which however was not central to Warriedar’s strategy focusing on the ‘Golden Corridor’ area. The company’s mineral resource estimates have been updated to reflect this development.

For further insights into AU:WA8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.