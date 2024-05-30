Warriedar Resources Ends Deferred Asset Acquisition

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited has terminated its agreement to acquire the deferred assets from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd, as certain conditions were not met. These assets included a significant Mineral Resource at Mt Mulgine, which however was not central to Warriedar’s strategy focusing on the ‘Golden Corridor’ area. The company’s mineral resource estimates have been updated to reflect this development.

