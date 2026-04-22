Warren Buffett's Surprising Take on Social Security That Every Investor Should Know

Key Points

Social Security could undergo significant changes.

Buffett has suggested a few.

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Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has long been an advocate for Social Security. While some have called it a Ponzi scheme, at a 2005 Berkshire Hathaway meeting, Buffett criticized the idea of cutting benefits, saying: "I think that the obligation for the people who do well in this society is to provide a reasonable level of sustenance for those beyond their productive years."

Buffett is also a supporter of investing, even in index funds for those who don't want to follow in his path of picking individual stocks. Investing can help plump up your retirement nest egg and give you more flexibility than if you rely solely on your Social Security checks.

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Social Security could go through a lot of changes

Buffett has acknowledged that Social Security needs fixes, and he has highlighted three possibilities.

Buffett's first suggestion was means-testing for high-income retirees so that people who have done extremely well financially in their lives -- like Buffett -- could have their Social Security benefits reduced.

He also suggested raising the full retirement age above 67 -- delaying when full benefits kick in -- to reflect that people are living longer.

His third idea was to remove the income cap on Social Security payroll taxes, so that high-earners pay the same percentage of their income toward Social Security taxes as everyone else.

Buffett is not a lawmaker who's going to implement changes, and it's not clear how Social Security will change in the coming years. Regardless of what happens, it makes sense to invest the money you don't need in the short or medium term to help build up a retirement fund that will help you live the life you want after you stop getting paychecks. Relying on Social Security to fully replace your working income would be a mistake.

Don't build your entire retirement strategy around Social Security

While Buffett highlights Social Security as a necessary financial safety net, you shouldn't rely on this government program for retirement. It was never meant to fully replace working income, and the trust fund is running out of money.

Buffett is known as a successful stock picker and for things like living in the same house for decades instead of building the castle he could afford. He reportedly has used the same car for more than a decade, instead of swapping his ride in for a new model every two or three years. He also relied on a flip phone for many years before swapping it out for an iPhone in 2020.

Good money habits can go a long way for everyone. Closely monitoring your expenses, looking for ways to boost your income, and investing wisely can make you less dependent on the government for your retirement plan.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.