Warren Buffett's and Greg Abel's $397 Billion Warning for Wall Street Has Hit a Deafening Pitch

Key Points

Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire's CEO on Dec. 31, after more than half a century at the helm, handing the baton to Greg Abel.

Roughly $195 billion of net stock sales over the last 14 quarters have lifted Berkshire's cash pile, including U.S. Treasury bonds, to a record $397 billion.

Although stock valuations are historically unattractive at the moment, Greg Abel stands ready to deploy his company's treasure chest when price dislocations become prevalent.

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Wall Street's bull market has bent but not broken for years. This week, we've witnessed the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) scream to new highs, with the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) one modest up day away from joining its peers.

But Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) current and former bosses aren't as easily impressed. Billionaire Warren Buffett, who retired as CEO on Dec. 31 after more than half a century at the helm, and his successor, Greg Abel, have decisively shifted their trillion-dollar conglomerate's investing strategy amid a historic bull-market run-up.

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Buffett's and Abel's $397 billion warning can no longer be ignored

In the lead-up to the Oracle of Omaha's well-telegraphed retirement, he was a persistent net seller of equities. Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, Buffett oversaw the sale of more stocks than he purchased for 13 consecutive quarters.

This trend was perpetuated by his longtime understudy during his first quarter steering the ship. Berkshire's first-quarter consolidated cash flow statements show that Abel oversaw the sale of $8.1 billion more in stock than was purchased. It's the highest level of net-selling activity since the third quarter of 2024.

Over this 14-quarter stretch, Buffett and Abel have sold approximately $194.8 billion more in stock than they've purchased. It's a worrisome realization, given that Buffett generated significant returns over his decades in charge from putting Berkshire's capital to work in outstanding companies.

Berkshire Hathaway is now sitting on a staggering $397 Billion in Cash, enough to buy 479 companies in the S&P 500 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/phppnsrsA4 -- Barchart (@Barchart) May 2, 2026

But in addition to selling roughly $195 billion more in stock than it purchased, Berkshire Hathaway's roughly five dozen fully owned businesses are generating profits on a quarterly basis and adding to the company's ever-growing treasure chest. Over the last four years, ending March 31, 2026, Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile, including U.S. Treasury bonds, has ballooned from $106 billion to a record $397 billion.

Think about this for a moment: two time-tested leaders, Buffett and Abel, would rather generate interest income on a historic cash pile than put it to work in the stock market. It's a warning that's hit a deafening tone on Wall Street, and it's squarely aimed at stock valuations.

A historically pricey stock market has Berkshire's bosses sitting on their proverbial hands

During Warren Buffett's more than five decades at the helm, he bent or broke several of his unwritten investing rules. He made short-term trades for arbitrage purposes (Activision Blizzard) and piled into a company mired in debt (Occidental Petroleum). But the one unwritten rule the Oracle of Omaha refused to break -- a rule that Abel now staunchly follows -- is that he demanded a good deal.

Regardless of a company's competitive edge, capital-return program, or experienced management team, if it didn't offer perceived value to Buffett, he wasn't a buyer. Berkshire's bosses have demonstrated a willingness to sit on their proverbial hands and wait for stock valuations to come into their wheelhouse.

Although value is a subjective term and there isn't a one-size-fits-all tool to evaluate stocks, Berkshire's now-retired billionaire boss preferred the market-cap-to-GDP Ratio, which became known as the Buffett indicator. In an interview with Fortune magazine in 2001, Buffett referred to this ratio as "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment."

Since 1970, the Buffett indicator has averaged 88%. This is to say that the aggregate value of U.S. public companies averages 88% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). On April 30, the Buffett indicator screamed to an all-time high of almost 227%!

JUST IN 🚨: Stock Market reaches most expensive valuation in history after the Warren Buffett Indicator hits 227%, surpassing the Dot Com Bubble and the Global Financial Crisis 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/LTVQbVJs7t -- Barchart (@Barchart) May 5, 2026

Value has become challenging to find amid a historically expensive stock market, and the actions of Berkshire Hathaway's brightest minds demonstrate this.

Warren Buffett's and Greg Abel's $397 billion warning intimates that a significant stock market pullback or bear market is coming. While neither would ever try to guess when this might happen, their actions tell the tale.

Berkshire Hathaway's record cash pile is also a silver lining for shareholders

While Berkshire's rapidly growing cash pile implies that stocks are pricey and unattractive, there's a silver lining to having a treasure chest this large.

Throughout the Oracle of Omaha's tenure, he waited for periods of panic and price dislocations to arise to deploy significant chunks of Berkshire Hathaway's capital. The overwhelming majority of these opportunities delivered substantial returns to Berkshire and its investors.

For example, one of Buffett's most famous deals occurred roughly three years after the worst of the financial crisis. Although Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) wasn't necessarily looking for funding, Buffett stepped up and provided $5 billion to shore up its books. In return, Berkshire received $5 billion in Bank of America preferred stock yielding 6% annually.

However, the real treasure of this deal was the 700 million in stock warrants that could be exercised at $7.14 per share. Berkshire's now-retired boss exercised these warrants in mid-2017, reaping an immediate $12 billion profit. This outsize return has since grown, with Bank of America shares recently hitting an all-time high.

Although it's impossible to predict when the music will stop for the stock market, the trillion-dollar company Buffett built that Abel now runs is well-positioned to deploy capital when the time comes.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sean Williams has positions in Bank of America. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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